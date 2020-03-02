Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.75%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HGV. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

HGV opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 941.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,997,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

