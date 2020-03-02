Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Reduced by Analyst

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.78 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,960. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

