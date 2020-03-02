Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of K opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.04 and a 1 year high of C$8.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 over the last ninety days.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.