Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Boosted by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.