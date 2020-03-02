Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Corp Raised by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

