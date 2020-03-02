Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,684 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

