Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

QEP stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $503.84 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.22. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.