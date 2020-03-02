Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Decreased by Analyst

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

