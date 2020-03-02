Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

NYSE BLD opened at $101.00 on Monday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

