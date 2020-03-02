Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Lowered by Raymond James

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:TCN opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.74. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$9.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

