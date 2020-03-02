Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 493,761 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 356,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $10,992,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 414,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $7,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

