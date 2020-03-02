Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.89.

TSE CG opened at C$8.48 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.36 and a one year high of C$13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

