Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Increased by Analyst

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

MCS stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Marcus has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marcus by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Marcus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

