Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teekay Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.21.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 469,523 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 168,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

