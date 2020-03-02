Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Issued By William Blair

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NYSE TJX opened at $59.80 on Monday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

