QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $149,340.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,236,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,915,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.17 million, a P/E ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.97. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 307,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

