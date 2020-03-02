QASH Hits Market Cap of $17.66 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $136,250.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, Liquid and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, EXX, Ethfinex, Liquid, Gate.io, Huobi and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

