QCash Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One QCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. QCash has a market cap of $43.58 million and $278.60 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

