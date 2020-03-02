QChi Market Cap Hits $740,291.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One QChi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, QChi has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $740,291.00 and approximately $100,997.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02838965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,464,082 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

