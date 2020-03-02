QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) CEO Acquires $51,167.16 in Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at $552,188.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QEP stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.17. 10,542,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $519.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

