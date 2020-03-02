QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director Acquires $50,760.00 in Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at $86,235.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QEP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,542,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,087. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $519.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. Analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in QEP Resources by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in QEP Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

