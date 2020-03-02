QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance and Switcheo Network. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $45,949.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

