Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Qorvo worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $100.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.