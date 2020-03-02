Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.19 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00024747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liquid, Bittrex and GOPAX. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $211.20 million and approximately $501.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005674 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,174,608 coins and its circulating supply is 96,424,588 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Exrates, Ovis, DragonEX, ABCC, Livecoin, DigiFinex, Allcoin, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Liqui, OKEx, CoinExchange, Coinnest, Crex24, CoinEgg, Bittrex, EXX, Liquid, Coinrail, Upbit, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Coinone, LBank, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, HBUS, Coindeal, Cobinhood, BitForex, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance, Poloniex, BCEX, Iquant, BigONE, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

