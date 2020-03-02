Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

KWR traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 249,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,811. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $141.79 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

