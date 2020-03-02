Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $3.52 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Quant has a total market cap of $42.55 million and $3.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00039852 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00425469 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012553 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011253 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012485 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.