Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.38% of Quanta Services worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

