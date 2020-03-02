Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Stephens

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,358. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $0. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.