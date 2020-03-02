Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanterix stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $205,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $40,258.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,212.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,677 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

