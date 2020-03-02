Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 133,799 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 994.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,799 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $27.82. 3,686,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.