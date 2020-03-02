Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $10.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.38. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

