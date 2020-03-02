Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 37,433 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 303.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE FIS traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.