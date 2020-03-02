Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 42,354 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 990.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.69 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

