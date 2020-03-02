Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 52,596 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,249,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

