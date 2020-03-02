Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 63,810 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 298.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

