Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 97,197 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,659,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after purchasing an additional 415,698 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 19,919.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,350,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,170. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

