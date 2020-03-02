Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 45,254 Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,947,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,395,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,570,000 after buying an additional 102,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 996,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.65. 2,525,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

