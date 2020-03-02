Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $5.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,726. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

