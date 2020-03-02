Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,888,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,841,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $542.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,459 shares of company stock worth $17,481,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

