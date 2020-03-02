Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 894.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ELS traded up $3.28 on Monday, hitting $71.61. 1,315,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

