Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,494 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Athene by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Portland Ltd bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at $57,163,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth about $20,137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Athene by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Athene by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of ATH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

