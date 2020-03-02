Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,195 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE:BAX traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.18. 3,369,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

