Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 47,119 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Analog Devices accounts for 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Savior LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

ADI traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.27. 3,973,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,385. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.