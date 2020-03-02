Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ESGR stock traded up $6.48 on Monday, hitting $184.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,675. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $158.72 and a 12-month high of $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

