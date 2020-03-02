Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 319.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,251 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Stag Industrial worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,961 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth $3,680,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. 2,509,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

