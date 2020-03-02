Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 719.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $23.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.31. 3,140,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,082. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $194.95 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

