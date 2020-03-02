Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Humana by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $315,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 16.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Humana by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $25.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

