Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,855 shares of company stock worth $5,217,618. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

