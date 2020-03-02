Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,745 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

