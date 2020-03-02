Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

MA stock traded up $16.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

